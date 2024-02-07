Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Kept Two Important Rey Props After The Rise Of Skywalker

Plenty of people cherish their "Star Wars" collectibles, and Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey Skywalker in the sequel trilogy, is no different. The main deviation between Ridley's mementos and most fans' is that some of hers came straight from the set of the movies. She even revealed to People how she took a couple of props home after filming concluded.

One would surmise memories would be enough, but Ridley stated, "From 'Star Wars' I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey." A legitimate lightsaber from the set certainly makes sense to bring home. As far as the ring, Ridley spoke about snagging it before to Empire in 2019 when "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" came out: "It's red and chunky and I like it. I did choose the ring. And there was nothing really in it except I just liked it."

However, there was one final souvenir Ridley scored that may even be cooler than both of those. She told People, "John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal." She confirmed they were all safely stored, which is probably for the best, lest some fervent fans get any ideas about pulling off the nerdiest heist of all time.