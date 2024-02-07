Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Kept Two Important Rey Props After The Rise Of Skywalker
Plenty of people cherish their "Star Wars" collectibles, and Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey Skywalker in the sequel trilogy, is no different. The main deviation between Ridley's mementos and most fans' is that some of hers came straight from the set of the movies. She even revealed to People how she took a couple of props home after filming concluded.
One would surmise memories would be enough, but Ridley stated, "From 'Star Wars' I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey." A legitimate lightsaber from the set certainly makes sense to bring home. As far as the ring, Ridley spoke about snagging it before to Empire in 2019 when "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" came out: "It's red and chunky and I like it. I did choose the ring. And there was nothing really in it except I just liked it."
However, there was one final souvenir Ridley scored that may even be cooler than both of those. She told People, "John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal." She confirmed they were all safely stored, which is probably for the best, lest some fervent fans get any ideas about pulling off the nerdiest heist of all time.
Daisy Ridley will return for a new Rey-centered Star Wars movie
Daisy Ridley may have yet another opportunity to steal some props with the announcement of a new "Star Wars" movie in the works that will focus on Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order. Beyond the vague synopsis, not much is known about the project at this point. However, Ridley did tell Collider that she's extremely excited to get back into this world. "The story is really cool," she stated. "I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."
It would be easy to remain skeptical about whether this Rey movie will actually come to fruition. Numerous Star Wars projects have been announced and subsequently canceled in the aftermath of "The Rise of Skywalker." But there's reason to retain hope that this Rey movie will be one that sticks. Ridley teased the possibility of more Rey stories to Collider: "I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about."
While it seems there's more planned for Rey in "Star Wars," as long as Daisy Ridley's around, the prop department better keep extra tabs on any cool-looking memorabilia.