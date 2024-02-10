The Lost Star Who Almost Played Katherine Heigl's Grey's Anatomy Character, Izzie

Anyone who found themselves in a role on the hit mystery box series "Lost" would undoubtedly count that as a lucky break. The series became a massive success during its 1st season and maintained enough audience interest to continue until it concluded with its 6th season.

However, Yunjin Kim, who played Sun across all six seasons of "Lost," almost could have been part of another wildly successful series, "Grey's Anatomy." The actor explained how she was coming over from her successful career as a Korean performer and how ABC brought her to Los Angeles with the express purpose of trying to cast her in one of their shows.

"They actually paid me to bring me out in L.A. to wait around and audition for their shows; it was such a sweet deal," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "'Lost' was one of my first auditions, but 'Grey's Anatomy' was my first. I did not audition for Sandra Oh's character; it was for Izzie. And I got a callback." Kim also revealed that she originally auditioned for the role of Kate on "Lost," which would go on to be filled by Evangeline Lilly.