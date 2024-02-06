True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto Slammed Night Country & Reddit Isn't Happy

"True Detective" Season 4, which is titled "True Detective: Night Country," officially confirmed a huge connection to Rust Cohle — the character Matthew McConaughey plays in Season 1 — around the time its second episode premiered. A character in the first two episodes named Travis (Erling Eliasson) seems like he might be Rust's father, and showrunner Issa López explicitly confirmed that to be the case on X, formerly known as Twitter. None other than former "True Detective" showrunner Nic Pizzolatto criticized these and other connections between "Night Country" and Season 1 on Instagram, and fans online aren't happy about it.

A screenshot of Pizzolatto's comments serves as the basis of a popular Reddit thread, the title of which describes his criticism as "interesting" but passes no further judgment. First, Pizzolatto wrote that a canonical link between the two seasons is "so stupid." Then he replied to a comment wondering whether or not McConaughey might play Cohle again in "Night Country," first distancing himself from the new season before promising that McConaughey will not and would not be a part of it.

The top comment in this thread, by u/gamehen21, praises Pizzolatto's skill as an artist before criticizing him as a human being. "He is a brilliant writer and a storyteller," replied u/pat9714, reflecting an opinion plenty of other users share about the former "True Detective" showrunner. "As artists go, Nic is temperamental. Not every artist is a fun person to be around or work with."