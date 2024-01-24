True Detective: Night Country's Huge Rust Cohle Connection Officially Confirmed

"True Detective" may be an anthology series, but "True Detective: Night Country" showrunner Issa López confirmed a significant connection to the show's beginnings. Some fans have theorized the character of Travis (Erling Eliasson) is the father of Rust Cohle, Matthew McConaughey's character from Season 1. And on X, formerly known as Twitter, someone asked López point-blank if that was true, to which she simply responded, "Yes."

The seeds were planted long ago, as Rust mentions in Season 1 he spent time with his father, Travis, in Alaska. Additionally, he talks about how his father had leukemia. On Episode 2 of "True Detective: Night Country," Navarro (Kali Reis) speaks with Rose Aguineau (Fiona Shaw), Travis' lover, and Rose relates how she still sees visions of him. She also talks about how Travis had leukemia, and instead of waiting for the disease to take him, he wandered into the ice to accept death. However, anyone who watched the episode with subtitles could probably piece it together because Travis' last name is brought up, and it's spelled "Cohle."

This could merely be a fun Easter egg for "True Detective" fans to pick up on. However, it could also set the stage for a substantial development later in the season.