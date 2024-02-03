Carl Weathers Death: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan & More Hollywood Stars React
Carl Weathers had, by far, one of the coolest filmographies of any actor. He went toe-to-toe with Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) as Apollo Creed, battled against an intergalactic predator in the jungle, and competed in the same comedic ring as Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore." He was always a pleasure to see in any film or TV show he popped up in. Sadly, the legendary actor passed away on February 1.
Few performers had the kind of range the actor exhibited across dozens of film and television projects. Weathers was beloved by many, including numerous actors who had the honor of working with him over the decades. Upon the news of his death, many of his collaborators posted statements to social media to grieve and discuss how much Weathers meant to them. Based on some of these statements, it's clear many actors didn't simply view him as another colleague or co-worker. He was on another level entirely, and he'll be sorely missed throughout the entertainment industry.
Sylvester Stallone paid emotional tribute to his 'brilliant' co-star
Not long after the news of Carl Weathers' death broke, his "Rocky" co-star Sylvester Stallone released a video message commemorating the actor. In the video, Stallone is clearly emotional as he comments on the news of Weathers' death and reflects on his powerful legacy.
Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to Carl Weathers following his tragic passing.
"I give him incredible credit because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn't realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with... pic.twitter.com/cUGSTQwoOM
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2024
"Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so torn up I can't even tell you," Stallone said. "Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success ... I give him incredible credit."
Indeed, much of Stallone's video message is devoted not just to remembering Weathers, but honoring his accomplishments and influence. Stallone wrote and starred in "Rocky," but as he says himself in his tribute message, the indelible franchise likely wouldn't have been what it was without the contributions of Weathers. "I never could have accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him. He was absolutely brilliant," Stallone said.
Stallone ended his tribute with words many are likely feeling in the wake of Weathers' death: "It's a horrible loss ... he was magic."
Adam Sandler called Carl Weathers 'a true great man'
With roles in the "Rocky" movies and "Predator," Carl Weathers was probably seen as more of a dramatic or action movie actor by much of the general public. However, he proved just how hilarious he could be with a co-starring turn in 1996's "Happy Gilmore." He played Chubbs in the movie, a former golfer who coaches Happy (Adam Sandler) to utilize his golfing prowess to the fullest extent, waving a fake hand around all the while.
Sandler took to Instagram to express his sorrow at Weathers' passing, reflecting on what a great guy he was beyond simply being a tremendous actor. "A true great man," Sandler wrote. "Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!!"
Fans flooded Sandler's comments to bemoan the loss. It also made for a stellar opportunity to quote some of Weathers' funniest lines from "Happy Gilmore." If nothing else, the actor taught the world that it's "all in the hips."
Pedro Pascal was at a loss for words
Carl Weathers' most recent role prior to his passing was Greef Karga on "The Mandalorian." It's a part he played since the very first episode, and he continued to appear throughout the show's run as recently as Season 3. Karga became one of Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) closest allies, and Weathers even directed a couple of episodes of the "Star Wars" series. He was a bright spot in the franchise, and on Instagram, Pascal remembered his friend with a quick statement that sums up the actor's death: "Words fail."
By the sound of it, Weathers had big plans in mind for continuing Greef Karga's journey. In an interview with Hypebeast, Weathers detailed what he foresaw as the future of the character: "I can see him not only protecting Nevarro but becoming the tip of the spear in guarding the planet. If there are any entities that want to come in and take over, I don't think Greef Karga is going to be a shy guy in stepping out front and putting on his battle gear."
The character's future now remains unclear. No matter what happens, Carl Weathers made his mark on the galaxy far, far away.
Try not to cry reading Ahmed Best's tribute to Carl Weathers
Ahmed Best faced a great deal of unfair criticism after playing Jar Jar Binks in the "Star Wars" prequels. In 2023, Best returned to Star Wars, playing Kelleran Beq on an episode of "The Mandalorian." He's been open about how his appearance on Season 3, Episode 4 — "The Foundling" — gave him a great deal of confidence. It just so happens that the episode was directed by Carl Weathers.
Best posted a beautiful statement on Carl Weathers, including a picture of the two of them smiling. Best mentioned looking up to Weathers ever since he was a kid. Beyond that, Best reflected on how Weathers helped him return to "Star Wars": "He saw how nervous I was to be back in #starwars and gave me the strength and confidence to perform." Best's return to "Star Wars" was met with open arms, and Weathers helped usher him back into the science-fiction fold.
Michael B. Jordan honored Carl Weathers' memory
Legacy sequels are always a risky proposition, but "Creed" defied the odds and launched a whole new franchise from where the "Rocky" films left off. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, whom Carl Weathers played in several movies. Weathers wasn't in any of the "Creed" movies, but his presence could be felt. It only makes sense that Jordan would honor the man whose footsteps he follows in.
On his Instagram stories, Jordan posted a picture of Weathers along with the statement: "We lost a legend." Weathers may not have appeared alongside Jordan in the "Creed" films, but he loved what the actor did with the character. Shortly after the release of the first "Creed" movie, Weathers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "@michaelb4jordan You did well for the CREED name! Congrats on great job, my friend! May your success continue." There was clearly a lot of admiration on both sides. If a fourth "Creed" film ever materializes, there will no doubt be a tribute to the man who originated the character.
Jon Favreau reflected on his fellow actor-director
It's safe to say Jon Favreau respected Carl Weathers on another level, as they were both actors who eventually made their way to the director's chair. Additionally, the two worked together on "The Mandalorian," which Favreau created. Weathers even directed some episodes that Favreau wrote, so it's obvious they had a special collaboration going. Favreau's statement on Weathers' passing was posted to StarWars.com, and it honors his lengthy legacy.
Favreau wrote, "I am heartbroken by this devastating loss. He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers." It is clear that "The Mandalorian" won't be quite the same without him, and hopefully, Karga gets a send-off worthy of Weathers' talents.
Arnold Schwarzenegger looked back fondly on his Predator co-star
"Dillon, you son of a b****!" With that one statement in "Predator" between Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Dillon (Carl Weathers), as well as two manly hands clasping, a meme was born. It would appear that those famous clasped hands are also a reflection of the friendship between the two actors, as Schwarzenegger took to X to speak about losing such an incredible performer.
Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024
Schwarzenegger wrote about all Weathers managed to accomplish throughout an extraordinary career. Additionally, he noted how Weathers helped make "Predator" the influential film it became. "We couldn't have made Predator without him," he wrote. "And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it."
It appears the feeling was mutual, as Weathers told Red Carpet News TV in 2016, "We had a lot of fun, too. Lot of great guys on that movie." Weathers' character may not have lived beyond the first "Predator," but he certainly made his mark on the franchise.
Jon Lovitz remembered Carl Weathers as a master thespian
Carl Weathers' comedic sensibilities in "Happy Gilmore" shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone who watched him host "Saturday Night Live" on January 30, 1988. Weathers starred in an array of sketches, including an installment of "Master Thespian," a recurring character played by Jon Lovitz. The show may have happened over 35 years ago, but Lovitz still remembers what an astounding performer Weathers was.
God bless Carl Weathers. A wonderful actor and athlete. I got to know him years ago. He hosted SNL and was so great to work with. So great in Rocky. And such a nice guy. Another good guy, gone. This is very sad news. God bless him and his family.
— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) February 2, 2024
On X, Lovitz reflected on getting to work with Weathers all those years ago, writing, "God bless Carl Weathers. A wonderful actor and athlete. I got to know him years ago. He hosted SNL and was so great to work with. So great in Rocky. And such a nice guy. Another good guy, gone. This is very sad news. God bless him and his family."
Weathers got plenty of other opportunities to show off his comedic timing over the years. He hilariously played himself on "Arrested Development" and voiced the Basketball King on "Regular Show." He truly could do it all.
Other stars expressed their sadness at Carl Weathers' passing
Carl Weathers' influence can't be denied, and many other famous faces expressed their condolences upon the news of his death, including comedian Leslie Jones.
Say it ain't so!! Apollo Creed!! RIP TO MR. Carl Weathers! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/bKh5d8Nzwb
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 2, 2024
Jones referred to Weathers as "Apollo Creed" in a post to X while sharing a picture of his character Dillon from "Predator." Another comedian, Dane Cook, offered a tribute on X to Weathers, while also hailing his performance as Apollo Creed as one for the ages.
RIP to the legend Carl Weathers. This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it. I live my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief. I love you for that. Rest in peace & power man. pic.twitter.com/AfGU4HLIZt
— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) February 2, 2024
Cook included a clip from "Rocky III" where Creed tells Rocky, "There is no tomorrow!" Creed may have been an antagonist originally in the franchise, but he soon grew into one of Rocky's greatest allies. And that growth is a testament to Weathers' abilities as an actor. Weathers may be gone, but his influence will remain through an astonishingly excellent body of work. Many of his colleagues will continue to remember him, and that holds true for numerous fans who cherish Weathers' movies.