Carl Weathers Death: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan & More Hollywood Stars React

Not long after the news of Carl Weathers' death broke, his "Rocky" co-star Sylvester Stallone released a video message commemorating the actor. In the video, Stallone is clearly emotional as he comments on the news of Weathers' death and reflects on his powerful legacy.

Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to Carl Weathers following his tragic passing. "I give him incredible credit because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn't realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with... pic.twitter.com/cUGSTQwoOM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2024

"Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so torn up I can't even tell you," Stallone said. "Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success ... I give him incredible credit."

Indeed, much of Stallone's video message is devoted not just to remembering Weathers, but honoring his accomplishments and influence. Stallone wrote and starred in "Rocky," but as he says himself in his tribute message, the indelible franchise likely wouldn't have been what it was without the contributions of Weathers. "I never could have accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him. He was absolutely brilliant," Stallone said.

Stallone ended his tribute with words many are likely feeling in the wake of Weathers' death: "It's a horrible loss ... he was magic."