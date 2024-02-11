Westworld's Treatment Of Real Horses Left One HBO Star Extremely Frustrated

When "Westworld" first arrived on HBO in 2016, the show was poised to become one of the biggest series on the prestige television network, and for a time, it was. However, as the show drifted away from its neo-western roots, many fans began to lose interest in the series until it was inevitably canceled in 2022.

Of course, one of the key Western aspects that viewers saw less and less of as "Westworld" entered Seasons 3 and 4 was horses. However, according to an actor who worked on the series, that might have been the best thing that could have happened to the four-legged creatures.

Sidse Babett Knudsen appeared in nine episodes of the show's first season as Theresa Cullen, the head of quality assurance at Westworld, and in an interview with Variety, she opened up about the horses' poor treatment on set. "In the U.S., they don't have a flat hierarchy, which won't surprise anyone," Knudsen said. "I would knock on the producers' door all the time, saying: 'These horses have been out in the sun for 10 hours; they are going to f***ing die ... They are not even working today –- get them in the shade!'"

Knudsen also revealed that due to her background in Danish films and television, what she saw on the set of "Westworld" was especially shocking. "As a Dane, I was just looking at the resources, money, and logic, going: 'It's crazy!'" she recalled. "But, of course, it's super irritating when an actress talks about horses all the time. How did they react? Not well."