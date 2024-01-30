Why Matthew Vaughn Calls Argylle 'A Date Movie Women Will Love And Men Will Tolerate' - Exclusive

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has become the poster child for taking a genre and giving it a gentle spin that is both subtly subversive and unmistakably funny. From "Layer Cake," in which his drug dealer protagonist plies his trade as a respectable businessman; to the swinging '60s superheroes of "X-Men: First Class" (and the dysfunctional ones of "Kick-Ass"); to the over-the-top spy spoof of the "Kingsman" films; Vaughn adds an often gleefully sardonic subtext to his work, commenting on the genres he tackles even as he gives them a fresh look.

For his new film "Argylle," Vaughn stays within the realm of spies but — with the help of screenwriter Jason Fuchs — adds a little "meta" to it. Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Elly Conway, the successful but somewhat reclusive author of a series of spy novels based around a tricked-out, heightened secret agent named Aubrey Argylle (played by Henry Cavill in Elly's imagination). When an actual spy named Aidan (Sam Rockwell) arrives to inform Elly that her novels have come too close to the truth and that a sinister organization is now after her, her life abruptly changes in ways she never thought possible.

"Argylle," in some ways, picks up where "Romancing the Stone" and "The Lost City" left off: As Aidan, Elly, and Elly's beloved cat Alfie — played by Vaughn's daughter's cat, named Chip — run for their lives, they face a series of escalating adventures and twists that often veer into the outlandish. "I just thought ... It'd be nice to do what I call the antithesis of 'Kingsman' in a weird way," says Vaughn in Looper's exclusive interview. "Take some of the 'Kingsman' ideas, but create a whole new world that reinvents spy movies."