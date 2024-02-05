Rings Of Power: Amazon Expands Lord Of The Rings' Rights In A Game Changing Way (Rumor)

Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series has boldly gone to areas of Middle-earth history where no adaptation has gone before. The show, which is set in the Second Age, is building a story based on the outlined and, at times, sparse source material that Tolkien composed about that era (which precedes "The Lord of the Rings" story by several thousand years).

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have already made it known that they have fairly restricted access to the source material. This makes their gargantuan task that much more difficult to pull off. As was already made clear in Season 1, the creative duo has come up with a variety of non-canon characters and storylines to fill in their narrative as they try to create a coherent story from Tolkien's notes and summaries. Now, a recent rumor from the fansite Fellowship of Fans indicates that heading into Season 2, Payne, McKay, and Company may have gained access to a little more source material to work from. The rumor states that for the show's upcoming Season 2 story arc in the eastern Middle-earth region of Rhûn, the team has obtained special access to a pair of partial texts outside of their primary rights agreement with Amazon.

If the scoop is true, it could give Amazon Studios the right to use a pair of characters that were previously challenging to incorporate into their story. It could also indicate that the show (which is mapped out for five seasons) could potentially expand its storytelling rights as it goes along — doubtless depending on how much cash they're willing to cough up in exchange for the permission to reference particular aspects of Tolkien's expansive world.