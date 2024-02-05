Argylle's Henry Cavill Reveals How Much He Helped Dua Lipa In Her First Major Role - Exclusive

Although pop music sensation Dua Lipa technically made her big screen debut in summer 2023 with a cameo as Mermaid Barbie in the blockbuster-slash-cultural phenomenon "Barbie," her real debut as an actress comes in "Argylle," the Matthew Vaughn-directed spy action comedy that was actually filmed before "Barbie" went in front of the cameras.

In the film, the Grammy-winning British-Albanian superstar plays Lagrange, the seductive head of a criminal organization that superspy Aubrey Argylle (Henry Cavill) is determined to take down. In the film's opening sequence, Argylle enters Lagrange's lair and performs an elaborate dance with her that quickly turns into a shootout and wildly chaotic chase. Argylle eventually captures Lagrange — with the help of his wingman Wyatt (John Cena) — but as we quickly find out, none of this is real: instead, it's all in the pages of the latest "Argylle" novel from reclusive author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Even though it turns out that Elly is being chased by a real-life covert organization because her novels are veering too close to the truth, the "fictional" characters in "Argylle" still have to come across with all the clarity one would expect from a best-selling novel. That means that Cavill, Cena, Arianna DeBose (as Argylle's field tech Keira), and Dua Lipa had to perform like they were real characters.

Luckily, the untested singer had a great scene partner in Cavill, but as he tells Looper in our exclusive interview, there wasn't much he had to do to guide her: "She doesn't need any help. She's fantastic."