Everything We Know About Disney+ And Hulu's New Crackdown On Password Sharing

Learning to curb and control password sharing seems to be the buzziest tool in the streaming wars. Netflix took the initiative when it announced in 2022 that it would take measures against the issue, and went on to update its sharing rules multiple times before rolling out the changes in May 2023. On January 31, Disney declared its own crackdown on password sharing with an email to Hulu subscribers. The message called attention to the updated subscriber agreement and noted that the company will introduce restrictions for sharing passwords on March 14. The change will also apply to Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions.

In hindsight, it seems obvious that Netflix's moves against password sharing were merely the opening salvo. The other streamers might have opted to hang back — possibly to see whether Netflix's customer base takes things in stride or grabs the pitchforks and torches — but Disney has planned to join in on the action for a while. During the company's third-quarter earnings call in 2023, CEO Bob Iger stated that the House of Mouse intends to address password sharing. "In calendar '24, we're going to get at the issue," Iger said (via CNN). "We certainly have established this as a real priority. We actually think that there's an opportunity here to help us grow our business."

Let's take a closer look at the situation, and what it will mean to people using Disney's streaming services.