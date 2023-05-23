Netflix Updates Its Sharing Rules Yet Again, And Now It'll Cost Even More

Netflix is changing up its rules about sharing once again, and it'll cost you.

A press release on the official U.S. Netflix site posted on May 23, 2023 said that an email would go out to all subscribers who share accounts across multiple households regarding password sharing — and that it would basically require people who do that to pay more or stop sharing accounts all together. "Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with — your household," the email draft reads. The gist is that if you don't live in the same household, you can either transfer your existing account to a new one, or the account holder can shell out $7.99 more a month for your additional profile.

This is, to be sure, frustrating news for the many, many people who choose to share their Netflix accounts rather than have their own; the platform even seemed to tacitly encourage the behavior when they introduced "profiles," meaning that people could make different watchlists from their parents or friends. Now, these profiles are going to cost you — and this is just the latest update in an ongoing saga wherein Netflix has tried to crack down on the common practice of account sharing.