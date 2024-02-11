The CSI Character Everyone Forgets Taraji P. Henson Played

Taraji P. Henson is among Hollywood's most prominent stars. Regardless of the role, the Golden Globe winner has a keen talent for keeping the audience enthralled. This can even be seen in her earlier works, like the 2006 "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" episode "I Like to Watch." The upsetting Season 6 episode shows Henson giving a harrowing performance as real estate agent Christina, a sexual assault survivor grappling with the fact that she initially can't recount details regarding a terrifying assailant's depraved actions toward her.

When she wakes wearing a hospital gown, the real estate agent realizes she is injured, causing her to sob. The already upsetting situation escalates when Christina discovers the documentary crime series "Hard Crime" caught her extremely vulnerable state on tape without her consent. Toward the end of the "CSI" episode, Christina allows the "Hard Crime" cameras to roll as she recounts aspects of the attack. She explains she wants the assailant to bear witness to the harm he has done once he gets caught. "He'll watch it in jail," says the interviewer.

