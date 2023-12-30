The Real Reason Taraji P. Henson May Quit Acting

Prolific film and television actor Taraji P. Henson is making it known that she's so disgusted with pay inequality in Hollywood that she is ready to leave acting behind.

Henson, who has amassed over 70 screen credits since her debut in 1997, got emotional while discussing how she is underpaid during an appearance on "Gayle King In the House" on SiriusXM. "I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost. I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired," she said. "I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to. The math ain't math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. It's a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."

Henson scored guest turns on TV series such as "Smart Guy" and "Felicity" before making inroads in showbiz with roles on the show "The Division" from 2002 to 2004 and in the hit 2005 films "Hustle & Flow" and "Four Brothers." She also played a recurring character on "Boston Legal" from 2007 to 2008 before her pivotal role as Queenie in the 2008 fantasy drama "The Curious Case of Benjamin" earned her a best supporting actress Oscar nomination.