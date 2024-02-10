Benedict Cumberbatch's Mom & Dad Are Famous (And Played His Parents On A Hit Series)

There's no questioning the talents of English actor Benedict Cumberbatch. From starring in major blockbuster franchises to voicing an array of animated projects to headlining Oscar-friendly indie films, Cumberbatch continues to redefine himself with every new role that comes his way. One can say that his place as one of the most versatile performers working today was predestined, however, as the actor's lineage also includes some surprisingly famous faces.

Cumberbatch's parents, Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham, have a long history in showbiz, with performances dating all the way back to the 1950s. Ventham has been in the spotlight since 1956, first starring in the drama "Teenage Bad Girl." She would go on to star in a variety of notable titles, including a 1965 episode of "The Avengers" (not those "Avengers"), several episodes of "Doctor Who," and the British sci-fi series "UFO," along with its 1974 film adaptation, "Invasion: UFO." Carlton has a similarly stacked resume, known for his roles in such projects as "Parting Shots," "High Road to China," "Downton Abbey," and "Next of Kin." The two even starred alongside each other in a 1970 episode of "A Family At War" and several episodes of 1973's "The Lotus Eaters."

Little would they know, not only would their son become a world-famous two-time Oscar nominee, but they would star alongside him in one of his most recognized roles.