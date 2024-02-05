Star Wars Fan Theory Explains Why Yoda Speaks Differently

There's a good chance that you couldn't quote your high school English teacher to save your life, but there's a Yoda (Frank Oz) quote that lives rent-free in your head. A big reason for this is the whacked-out way in which the diminutive Jedi master delivers his dialogue. Yoda's backward manner of speech remains a distinct characteristic of the beloved "Star Wars" hero that has nevertheless been shrouded in mystery. But some fans believe they've cracked the code as to the origins of Yoda's unique speech pattern.

On Reddit, one user shared their theory, saying, "Yoda speaks the way he does because he so old that the rules of grammar are different from when he was younger. Correct way to speak in his day, this was." Some argued against it, such as u/PocketBuckle, who believed that Yoda only spoke this way to Luke in "The Empire Strikes Back" to fool the young Jedi into believing he wasn't as powerful as he actually was, but it ended up sticking to future depictions of the character. "I honestly think [George] Lucas forgot how he originally intended the character, so he wrote each later iteration as a more and more Flanderized version of itself," they commented.

Some may also argue that Yaddle, a female of Yoda's species introduced in "The Phantom Menace," doesn't talk like him, as can be seen in "Tales of the Jedi," where she speaks with a normal speech pattern. However, given that Yaddle is much younger than Yoda, it makes sense that her style of speaking has evolved from Yoda's time, much in the same way that the English language itself has taken shape over the years.