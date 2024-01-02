Star Wars: The Real Reason Yaddle Doesn't Talk Like Yoda

Many mysteries surround the alien race Yoda (Frank Oz) comes from, such as a specific name or homeworld. But one mystery that's been resolved is that not everyone speaks the way Yoda does.

While Grogu has yet to say complete sentences on "The Mandalorian," audiences got confirmation that backward-talk is exclusive to Yoda on "Tales of the Jedi" Season 1, Episode 4 — "The Sith Lord." The episode fleshes out the character of Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard), who was seen in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" but didn't speak. In the Disney+ episode, she talks with standard syntax, which is very much intentional, according to creator Dave Filoni.

Filoni told Nerdist, "Does she speak backwards? I'm like, 'No, I don't think so. I think that's a Yoda thing.'" And that belief came directly from Yoda himself, "Frank Oz told me once that Yoda speaks that way specifically in honor of his own master. That was what he had thought about it." As such, the manner of speaking is not something unique to Yoda's species, like a language. It means something specific to him, and since Yaddle doesn't have his experiences, she would speak more linearly. Undoubtedly, it also made reciting Yaddle's lines easier for Bryce Dallas Howard.