The Real Reason Kurt Russell Never Voiced Solid Snake In Metal Gear Solid

Kurt Russell has been the face of countless iconic characters in memorable films like "The Thing," "Backdraft," "Deathproof," and "Tombstone." However, one role that he never played is that of Solid Snake (David Hayter), one of the central characters in the "Metal Gear Solid" video game series. It has long been speculated that the character Solid Snake was heavily inspired by Russell's character from "Escape From New York," Snake Plissken.

During an interview with GQ about his career, Russell was asked about the rumor that he was approached by "Metal Gear Solid" director Hideo Kojima to voice a character in the franchise. While Russell didn't explicitly confirm or deny, he did give some insight into why he never would have taken on such a job. He explained that, in general, he wouldn't feel right riffing on a character that he created for a specific project elsewhere. In the case of Snake Plissken, he wouldn't want to do it without writer-director John Carpenter involved. As Russell said, "That's not written by John. That doesn't smell right. John's not here to do this. I'm not gonna do that."

Russell went on to add, "Let's go do something new, let's do something fresh, let's go create another iconic character. Rather than saying, 'What can we bleed off this iconic character?'"