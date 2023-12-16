The Real Reason Kurt Russell Will Likely Never Play Snake Plissken Again

Kurt Russell probably isn't going to reprise the role of Snake Plissken, the iconic eyepatch-wearing action hero he played in John Carpenter's cult classics "Escape from New York" and "Escape from L.A." While speaking to Josh Horowitz to promote the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," Russell said that he's open to another outing in this universe. Unfortunately, it will only happen if he gets to re-team with Carpenter for the project.

"I'm always... 'Oh, Snake? No. John? No. Period.' John Carpenter is the reason for Snake Plissken," Russell said. "I did make him happen, but John Carpenter movies are John Carpenter movies, and that's what's fun about them."

Sadly, John Carpenter doesn't appear to be in any rush to return to the director's chair in a meaningful capacity. He hasn't helmed a feature since 2010's "The Ward," and he's primarily focused on making music and enjoying the fruits of his labor these days. However, the "Halloween" director hasn't ruled out returning to his old job, but another Snake Plissken movie with the original cast and crew involved seems unlikely at this point.