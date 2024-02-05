Why Keira Knightley Refuses To Shoot Nude Scenes With Male Directors

Nude scenes have been a part of the cinematic art form for about as long as the medium has existed. While some are seen as tasteful and important in the context of the story these films are trying to tell, others are written off for providing meaningless shock value or simple titillation to largely male audiences.

Keira Knightley spoke to this secondary reasoning when she addressed the subject in an episode of the "Chanel Connects" podcast (via BBC). "It's partly vanity, and also, it's the male gaze," the actor explained. While she didn't close the door on ever shooting another nude scene, she laid out the caveat that it would need to be a pivotal scene shot by a female director.

"If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body [acceptance], I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female film-maker," the actor said.

Knightley's concerns are understandable. In the wake of the #MeToo era, nude scenes have taken on a new dimension, especially as many actors have shared their experiences of being pressured into taking off their clothes on-screen or being uncomfortable with doing so on set.