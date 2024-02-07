The Fast And Furious Star You Probably Didn't Know Is Related To Richard Pryor

A key member of the "Fast and Furious" franchise is related to the late comedian Richard Pryor.

Back in 2001, multiplexes were graced with the release of "The Fast and the Furious," a riff on "Point Break" for the street racing generation. A relatively low-budget star vehicle for Vin Diesel, the film emerged as a box-office success, compelling Universal Pictures to go all-in on the underground world of street racing. In 2003, the studio debuted "2 Fast 2 Furious," which shifted the franchise from the gritty streets of Los Angeles to the bustling, bubblegum beaches of Miami, Florida. There, Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) finds himself teaming up with Tej (Ludacris) to bring down a drug lord.

A supporting player, Ludacris' infectious energy as Tej made him a staple of the franchise, with the character returning for subsequent sequels. Beyond his "Fast and Furious" appearances, Ludacris is a Hip-Hop icon, having received 3 Grammys over the years. Besides being Hip-Hop royalty, did you know that Ludacris is related to the late Richard Pryor? Author and journalist A.J. Jacobs asked Ludacris about his surprising connection to Pryor in a 2015 interview conducted by People. " Yep, he's like my fifth or sixth or seventh cousin, something like that?" Ludacris said. "I never got a chance to meet him. But I'm a big fan of his."

Considered by many to be one of the greatest comedians to have ever lived, Pryor captivated audiences for decades with his stand-up specials and cinematic appearances, most notably in productions like "Brewster's Millions" and the Paul Schrader-directed "Blue Collar."