The Last Movie And TV Show Carl Weathers Was In Before He Died

News broke on Friday, February 2 that beloved actor Carl Weathers died at the age of 75. So where can fans see Weathers' last performances?

One of Weathers' final turns was on the small screen, and it's one of the splashiest roles of his lengthy career. Since its inception, Weathers played Greef Karga in the flagship Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" alongside titular star Pedro Pascal. An original character crafted by series creator Jon Favreau, Greef Karga — who bears the title of High Magistrate — is the entire reason that Pascal's Din Djarin even meets Grogu, colloquially known as "Baby Yoda." From that point on, Greef Karga eventually starts working alongside Grogu and Din. Weathers' final performance as Greef Karga can be seen on Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," which aired in the spring of 2023.

Aside from that, Weathers lent his voice to "Toy Story 4" in 2019, reprising his role from a 2013 TV special entitled "Toy Story of Terror!" The character is, appropriately, named Combat Carl, and Weathers voices three of them during "Toy Story 4." To be clear, Weathers was an incredibly accomplished actor who has been working steadily in Hollywood since his film debut in the 1973 movie "Magnum Force" as a "demonstrator." Now, Combat Carl and Greef Karga serve as his swan song.