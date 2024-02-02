The On-Set Accident That Left Anthony Anderson Hospitalized

From his early roles in '90s shows like "Hang Time" and the Jet Li action vehicle "Romeo Must Die" to more recent performances in shows like "Black-ish" and "Law & Order," Anthony Anderson has built up an impressive resume of 100 acting credits if you count his current project, "G20." However, even for a veteran like him, things can still sometimes go wrong on set.

"I spent the night in the emergency room," Anderson revealed on his Instagram. "Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn't win! Who needs a stuntman? Me, that's who!" The picture that came with the post showed that things weren't too serious for the comedian, as he flashed a peace sign and a smile while lying on the gurney.

"I'm not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back, just a deep contusion," Anderson explained of his injuries. Showing that he hadn't lost his sense of humor in his pain, Anderson gave the inanimate object the "you should see the other guy" treatment: "That chair will never be the same, though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!"