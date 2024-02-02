The On-Set Accident That Left Anthony Anderson Hospitalized
From his early roles in '90s shows like "Hang Time" and the Jet Li action vehicle "Romeo Must Die" to more recent performances in shows like "Black-ish" and "Law & Order," Anthony Anderson has built up an impressive resume of 100 acting credits if you count his current project, "G20." However, even for a veteran like him, things can still sometimes go wrong on set.
"I spent the night in the emergency room," Anderson revealed on his Instagram. "Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn't win! Who needs a stuntman? Me, that's who!" The picture that came with the post showed that things weren't too serious for the comedian, as he flashed a peace sign and a smile while lying on the gurney.
"I'm not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back, just a deep contusion," Anderson explained of his injuries. Showing that he hadn't lost his sense of humor in his pain, Anderson gave the inanimate object the "you should see the other guy" treatment: "That chair will never be the same, though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!"
Anderson has a serious grudge against that chair
The accident that put Anthony Anderson in the hospital occurred on the set of his latest film, "G20." The action movie follows President Taylor Sutton (Viola Davis), who must fight back against terrorists after they take over the G20 summit. Anderson is one of the lead actors in the film, suggesting there will be plenty of action for him.
Still, the only action Anderson wants at the moment is revenge on the chair that laid him out. "This is the chair that whooped my a** last night!" he wrote after posting a picture of the four-legged fiend. "Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today, it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a**! He gone learn today!"
Despite the injury, Anderson seems to be in good spirits, something that ought to help put fans of the actor and comedian at ease. And who knows? Maybe the performer will get the last laugh on that chair yet. After all, chairs get smashed all the time in action movies — what's one more?