Viola Davis To Play U.S. President In Amazon Prime Thriller G20

There are few people in this world that have such a commanding presence as Viola Davis. Currently featured and starring in the historical drama "The Woman King," Davis is one of those actors that is fiercely respected for her dynamic range, intense looks, and ability to switch between comedy and tragedy. Speaking on her most recent role in "The Woman King" with The Guardian, Davis stated, "I arrived in Hollywood having hopes and dreams for my career, but never quite having ownership or agency. 'The Woman King' has seemed like the ultimate gift and conduit to give me that agency." For her efforts, IMDb notes that the legendary actor has been nominated for 197 awards, and she managed to take 105 of those home at the time of this writing. In other words, Davis is an exceptionally accomplished actor.

Besides "The Woman King," some fans may recognize her from "The Help" or appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe as the unscrupulous Amanda Waller. Waller is an imposing figure in the DCCU, and she pops up in both "Suicide Squad" movies and the hit HBO series "Peacemaker." However, it seems like Davis will soon be playing the leader of the free world in Amazon and MRC Film's "G20," but what else do we know about this upcoming action flick?