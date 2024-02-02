Who Is The Guy In The Doja Cat Pepsi Commercial?
In 2021, Pepsi promoted its Soda Shop flavors, which combine old-school tastes with modern sensibilities, with a commercial that got the internet buzzing at the time of its release. The ad sees Doja Cat bringing out her inner Olivia Newton-John, performing a pop cover of "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease" while pining after a Danny Zuko stand-in. So, who is the guy in the Doja Cat Pepsi commercial? That would be model Noah Steinbuch.
As the commercial goes on to reveal, Doja Cat actually just wanted his Pepsi the entire time, but Steinbuch gets his shot at one line by shouting "Sandy!" after her. Steinbuch is a professional model by trade who has done everything from catwalk to print ads and, clearly, commercial work as well. Thus far, the Doja Cat Pepsi ad appears to be his biggest break to date. He gushed about his experience working on the commercial on his Instagram: "I had a great time on set and met some really awesome people. Huge shout out to everyone that made this happen...y'all killed it!"
Noah Steinbuch is a star on the rise
As indicated by his Instagram, Noah Steinbuch has worked with respectable fashion brands like Étalon and Teamm8. The Doja Cat Pepsi commercial isn't the only time he's flexed some acting chops either. He also has a role in a Jamie Miller music video for the song "Maybe Next Time." Once again, he's the handsome object of affection.
Steinbuch has been romantically linked to Maureen Wroblewitz, a winner of "Asia's Next Top Model," going back to at least June 2023. Wroblewitz seemingly soft-launched their relationship with some social media photos showing the two enjoying a meal together. It was later confirmed the two were an item in an October 2023 TikTok from Wroblewitz. The couple showed off their Halloween costumes inspired by "The Matrix" while "My Love Mine All Mine" by Mitski plays. Wroblewitz even wrote for a caption, "Last minute Halloween with my love, he's the one."
From sharing a scene with Doja Cat to dating a beautiful model, Steinbuch is living the life right now. And we can't wait to see what the future has in store for him.