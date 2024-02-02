Who Is The Guy In The Doja Cat Pepsi Commercial?

In 2021, Pepsi promoted its Soda Shop flavors, which combine old-school tastes with modern sensibilities, with a commercial that got the internet buzzing at the time of its release. The ad sees Doja Cat bringing out her inner Olivia Newton-John, performing a pop cover of "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease" while pining after a Danny Zuko stand-in. So, who is the guy in the Doja Cat Pepsi commercial? That would be model Noah Steinbuch.

As the commercial goes on to reveal, Doja Cat actually just wanted his Pepsi the entire time, but Steinbuch gets his shot at one line by shouting "Sandy!" after her. Steinbuch is a professional model by trade who has done everything from catwalk to print ads and, clearly, commercial work as well. Thus far, the Doja Cat Pepsi ad appears to be his biggest break to date. He gushed about his experience working on the commercial on his Instagram: "I had a great time on set and met some really awesome people. Huge shout out to everyone that made this happen...y'all killed it!"