The Dark Knight: Early Designs Of Heath Ledger's Joker Are Even Scarier

One of the biggest reasons that "The Dark Knight" became the international box office hit it did is the sky-high level of hype surrounding Heath Ledger's unexpectedly great performance as the Joker. Both terrifying and funny, Ledger's take on the villain landed him only the second posthumous Oscar for acting ever handed out following his tragic death in early 2008.

Amazingly, there was a chance that Ledger's Joker could have been even more terrifying. Rob Bliss worked as a concept artist on "The Dark Knight," and his original design for the Joker, posted on ArtStation, is even creepier than how the character ended up looking in the more grounded approach to the 2008 film.

The design, seen above, features the Joker in his classic purple suit, similar to how he appeared in "The Dark Knight," but otherwise, the character is much scarier. Wielding a bronze switchblade, this sunken-eyed Joker makes it feel like you don't want to know what he's seen.

His dirty white collared shirt is stained dark to show that the notoriously dapper character is beyond cleaning his clothes at this point. The excessive facial scarring and short, spiky green hair complete the look, leading to a villain design that definitely leaves an impact.