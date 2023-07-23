The Ending Of The Dark Knight Explained

It's been 15 years since Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" wowed audiences everywhere, and even after all these years, it's still the best live-action Batman movie to date. With masterful performances from Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, and Michael Caine, Batman's finest hour is a triumph of superhero media. While plenty have worn the cowl or the clown makeup since, Bale and Ledger's portrayals of Batman and the Joker are legendary, and continue to set the standard for what the Caped Crusader and the Clown Prince of Crime can be.

The second part in Nolan's famed "Dark Knight Trilogy" picks up not long after "Batman Begins," establishing that Batman has made himself a force to be reckoned with in Gotham City, planting fear into the hearts of criminals everywhere. But one of the big themes of Nolan's Batman movies is escalation, and since Batman is a step up from Gotham's finest, so too is the Joker the natural progression from the mob. And, of course, everything gets a bit more complicated when Rachel Dawes (now played by Maggie Gyllenhaal, replacing Katie Holmes) steps into the crossfire.

After all these years, it's easy to forget some of the most important aspects of "The Dark Knight" and wonder: wait, how did that movie end? Given that we've had over a decade to meditate on Nolan's superhero masterpiece, there are a few ideas that may be worth taking a second look at as we reexamine the ending of arguably Batman's darkest hour.