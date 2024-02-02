Every Guest Star On Blue Bloods: Season 8 Episode 3

"Blue Bloods" has featured many impressive guest stars. The CBS procedural has recruited some of Hollywood's all-stars to either aid the Reagan family in keeping New York City safe or be a thorn in their side. Occasionally, fans are lucky enough to see multiple famous figures in a single episode, which is the case for Season 8, Episode 3 — "The Enemy of My Enemy."

Arguably, the most recognizable celebrity in this outing is Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg as City Council Speaker Regina Thomas. (This is a recurring role for Goldberg, as she debuted the role in Season 6.) In "The Enemy of My Enemy," Frank (Tom Selleck) needs some help passing a public safety initiative, so Thomas offers a plan to get enough votes to pass it. Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) speaks with another familiar face — Monica Graham, played by Tamara Tunie — about a case that now relates to a judge's death. (Monica's another individual the Reagans run into more than once, popping up as a recurring player throughout Seasons 7 and 8.)

There's one final special guest whose stint on "Blue Bloods" was a one-and-done deal. Tia Carrere, likely best known for playing Cassandra in "Wayne's World," stops by to portray Chao Lin, the primary antagonist of this star-studded episode.