5 Famous Blue Bloods Guest Stars That Made An Impact On The Show

Perhaps the role that has defined Dylan Walsh's acting career more than any other is his portrayal of series co-lead Dr. Sean McNamara in all 100 episodes of FX's drama "Nip/Tuck." He also co-starred in the 1995 Michael Crichton book adaptation "Congo" and, in 2021, became a recurring cast member on "Superman & Lois."

Starting in "Blue Bloods" Season 10 and continuing sporadically since then, Walsh plays New York City mayor Peter Chase. When viewers first meet him in Season 10, Episode 8, he presents himself as an ally to Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), claiming that he'll endorse her budding campaign for District Attorney. Erin, however, soon learns that he made the same offer to her competition as well. As it turns out, he's merely looking for a lackey rather than the best person for the District Attorney position. From that point on, Mayor Chase remains a strict opportunist and someone with whom the Reagan family must negotiate on more than one occasion over the course of his 12 appearances.

Mayor Chase's opportunism is so polarizing, one user on the "Blue Bloods" subreddit started a thread dedicated entirely to the fact that he's the only character they truly hate. While his character may be plenty unlikable, his evocation of such strong feelings in viewers makes it clear Walsh is doing his job well as a part of the "Blue Bloods" cast.