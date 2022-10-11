Looper Asks: Who's Your Favorite Blue Bloods Guest Star? - Exclusive Survey

The Reagan clan has a tendency to turn heads wherever they go, but sometimes they encounter people who make their own heads spin. Everyone from Method Man to Bobby Cannavale to Lorraine Bracco has appeared in a minor role on the police procedural. There have also been fun, blink-and-you-miss-it cameos from folks like Donnie Wahlberg's New Kids on the Block bandmate Jordan Knight, who shows up briefly in the background of the police station getting handcuffed.

Of course, there have been celebrities who have popped by to serve much meatier roles during the 13-season-long reign of "Blue Bloods" as well. Sometimes they've played a recurring character, while other times they've pulled focus for a single episode. But no matter how much time they spend in New York, they definitely manage to make an impact on the Reagan family as they walk into and out of their lives. Looper conducted a survey of 613 people around the country and asked them which "Blue Bloods" guest star has been their favorite.