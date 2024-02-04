Suits Star Rick Hoffman Has One Hope For A Potential Louis Litt Return

Set in the world of New York City corporate law, "Suits" is filled with characters who aren't exactly angels, and Louis is no exception. He may not practice law without a license, but Louis is, at least at the outset of the series, an insecure, pedantic bully. Despite his most unsavory traits, Louis is fiercely loyal and even lovable, and he becomes a sympathetic character largely due to the performance of Rick Hoffman.

Scores of new "Suits" fans were introduced to Louis when the series hit Peacock and Netflix in the Summer of 2023, where it experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity. The legal drama broke streaming records and became a mainstay of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for three months.

Now series creator Aaron Korsh is returning to the world of "Suits" with a Los Angeles-based spin-off, causing fans to wonder if any original stars are set to return or reunite in some other capacity. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Hoffman confirmed that he is open to returning to the "Suits" world. "I would do it in a heartbeat because it's the job that changed my entire life and it was such a wonderful experience," the actor said.

However, Hoffman noted there is one condition before he would return to the franchise: that the script is up to snuff. "I just hope the quality would be good," the actor said, revealing that it would have to be on par with the best years of "Suits." He added, "So of course I just hope that whatever, if they did it, it would match up to some of those seasons that were stellar."