Suits: Who Plays Jessica Pearson & Why Is She A Low-Key Sci-Fi Fantasy Icon?

"Suits" has seen a whole new life now that it has appeared on Netflix and taken over the streaming service by becoming the first ever series to record three billion minutes streamed for seven straight weeks. There are many reasons to love "Suits," including the legal intrigue of the Pearson Specter Litt law firm that dominates New York City. One of the big reasons to love the series is the trio of strong female characters, Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel (Meghan Markle), led by the powerful Jessica Pearson.

Gina Torres ("Westworld," "Hannibal") portrays the head of the law firm at the center of the storyline for 94 episodes. She is the vital center of the team that faces threats both from outside firms and from those who look to take it down from within. There is a sense throughout the series that the big gun of Harvey Specter is only the big gun because she trained him to be, and she allows him to continue. She is the one character that everyone from Litt and Ross to Donna and the loose cannon Harvey respects without question.

In 2019, Torres spoke with Collider about her role, "Would she be considered a good actor or a bad actor? Here's a woman that I played for the better part of six or seven years, who absolutely blurred the line between right and wrong, and did it with a ferocity and an intelligence, all for what she believed to be the greater good." But Torres is known for more than simply keeping Specter in line; she became a science fiction fantasy legend long before she put on the power suit and pumps.