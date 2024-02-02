Luke Cage's Showrunner Addressed The Black Villains Controversy

Marvel has done wonders for Black representation over the years. From "Black Panther" to "Blade" to "Luke Cage," the comic books and their screen adaptations have allowed for new kinds of heroes to rise. However, some fans of the latter series, a Netflix original starring Mike Colter, have been making criticisms of the show that the cast and crew behind it may not be expecting.

"Obviously, Luke Cage was created in the 1970s, but did y'all peek how the Marvel series depicted him having to fight MORE Black people to SAVE Harlem than white villains?" wondered X (formerly known as Twitter) user @silentpartner80. "I did." Of course, this question suggests that despite all the good that the character and the series have done, perhaps there was a mistake in how some of these stories were framed.

When addressing the criticism, however, Cheo Hodari Coker, the former showrunner of "Luke Cage," had a pretty pragmatic answer. "I was trying to keep Black people gainfully employed," he explained in response to the user's observations. "LOL. Just saying ..."