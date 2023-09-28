Henry Cavill's Argylle Look Is Getting Roasted By Twitter

Whether it's hunting monsters as Geralt of Rivia or saving the day as Superman, there's little Henry Cavill can't pretend to do, and his fans usually love seeing the actor no matter the project. Naturally, his upcoming appearance in Matthew Vaughn's "Argylle" has fans talking, but not quite in the way commonly associated with the actor's work.

Previously, Cavill teased his role in the upcoming spy thriller, but with the recent release of the official trailer, we finally have an idea what to expect. Cavill plays the titular Argylle, a seemingly fictional superspy and the main character of Elly Conway's (Bryce Dallas Howard) novels. Cavill stans have long wanted to see him in a similar role — or, more specifically, as the new James Bond — and while Cavill gets to shine as a superspy, nothing's ever perfect: For instance, Cavill's "Argylle" haircut.

Following the trailer's premiere, the conversation didn't take long to shift to Cavill's spy thriller hairstyle — a questionable flattop that's incredibly uncharacteristic of the actor's usual looks. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @Bezl_bd replied to images of Cavill's character, asking, "Is it only me that don't like the haircut?" and soon after replying "Seems like we're all in agreement" as the images opened a can of worms with everyone roasting Cavill's new look.