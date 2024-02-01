Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shows A Devastating Scene The Animated Series Couldn't

While Netflix's live-action reboot of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" may be a nostalgic throwback for fans of the classic Nickelodeon series, much of the buzz surrounding the project concerns how it adapts and reimagines the source material. Even if the core story beats and lore are generally kept intact, this new version contains some pretty major revisions from the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender," such as the temporal element of Aang and his friends' journey. However, arguably one of the biggest changes of all comes with the reboot's depiction of a key event from the original series — a scene that was never animated because of how dark it is.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" showrunner Albert Kim revealed that the new series will depict the Fire Nation's genocide of the Air Nomad people on-screen. Not only that, but this tragic scene will serve as the opener of the series. The Air Nomad genocide is one of the most important events from the world of the animated series, highlighting the villainy of the Fire Nation and serving as the backstory for Aang's status as the last of his people. Nonetheless, the actual event itself was only ever referenced and not shown.

According to Kim, the inclusion of this harrowing event was a point of priority for him and the team. "I felt it was important that we see the event that creates the story of 'Avatar,'" he explained. "The famous line is, 'Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.' I wanted to see that."