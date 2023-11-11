Stranger Things Season 5 Could Be Coming To Netflix Sooner Than Fans Think

On November 8, SAG-AFTRA negotiators approved a deal with film studios, ending the strike dating back to July. Among numerous projects indefinitely delayed while actors were striking was "Stranger Things" Season 5. Not only can filming now resume on the upcoming season of Netflix's flagship series, but its release may also come even sooner than some fans might think.

According to a Deadline report about the strike's conclusion, "Stranger Things" in particular is a priority for Netflix. After producing less material than normal during the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes' months-long duration, streaming services are purportedly looking to get some marquee shows back on track as soon as possible. Filming of "Stranger Things" Season 5 was about to kick off when the WGA announced its strike, so presumably, Netflix still has everything in order from that point in time. In fact, an unnamed source related that filming may begin just a couple of weeks out from the Deadline article's November 8 publication date.

Of course, completing the season will still take a considerable amount of time and effort, but at the very least, its start date now seems to be locked in, hastening this lengthy process.