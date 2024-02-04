The Brave And The Bold: The Viral Batman Movie Fan Trailer With Jensen Ackles Explained
There are about to be two live-action cinematic Batman franchises. Robert Pattinson suited up as the Caped Crusader in "The Batman," a role he'll reprise for the sequel, "The Batman Part II," tentatively releasing in 2025. However, another Dark Knight will enter the new DC Universe spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran in a movie called "The Brave and the Bold." Not much is known about that film, including who will suit up as Bruce Wayne. Plenty of fans would love to see Jensen Ackles, and a fanmade trailer from KH Studio envisions what that could look like.
The fake "Brave and the Bold" trailer edits together scenes from various Batman properties, including "The Batman" and "Titans." There's even a voiceover by Michael Caine's Alfred from "The Dark Knight Rises." It appears KH Studio's pitch is an adaptation of writer Jim Starlin's "A Death in the Family" storyline, where Joker kills Robin. The trailer casts Timothée Chalamet as the Boy Wonder in an edited scene of the actor next to the Batsuit.
The trailer's a hit, gaining more than 775,000 views since coming out in December 2023. Many fans now want to see this become the real thing, with YouTuber @GalacticCosmic commenting, "It never occurred to me until now how damn good a Batman Jensen would be." That's been a prevailing opinion for a while, and until an official casting announcement comes out, many will continue holding out hope.
Jensen Ackles has voiced his interest in playing a live-action Batman
It's not much of a stretch to see Jensen Ackles as Batman. He's voiced the character in numerous animated DC films, including "Batman: The Long Halloween," "Legion of Super-Heroes," and "Justice League: Warworld." Ackles already has the vigilante's voice down; it wouldn't be much of a stretch to see him in the suit, which is likely why the prospective casting has dominated Reddit discussion threads and fan art for a while now. But what's the likelihood of Jensen Ackles in "The Brave and the Bold" actually happening?
The actor is up for being the next iteration of Gotham's Guardian. While at the Jus in Bello Convention in June 2023, Ackles was asked about supposed rumors he could be the next live-action Batman. He obviously couldn't say anything specific (assuming he knows anything) but stated, "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes." The "Supernatural" star playing a live-action Batman almost occurred once before, as Misha Collins revealed how there was talk of getting Ackles to play Bruce Wayne on "Gotham Knights." It would've just been for a flashback, but it may have satiated fans. Then again, Bruce Wayne meets a bloody end on "Gotham Knights," which could've angered audiences for wasting perfect casting.
"The Brave and the Bold" probably won't come out until 2026 at the earliest, so it could take some time before we find out who's Batman. Given the response to KH Studio's fanmade trailer and everything else surrounding Ackles as the Dark Knight, the creative team would do well to at least consider him for the part.