The Brave And The Bold: The Viral Batman Movie Fan Trailer With Jensen Ackles Explained

There are about to be two live-action cinematic Batman franchises. Robert Pattinson suited up as the Caped Crusader in "The Batman," a role he'll reprise for the sequel, "The Batman Part II," tentatively releasing in 2025. However, another Dark Knight will enter the new DC Universe spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran in a movie called "The Brave and the Bold." Not much is known about that film, including who will suit up as Bruce Wayne. Plenty of fans would love to see Jensen Ackles, and a fanmade trailer from KH Studio envisions what that could look like.

The fake "Brave and the Bold" trailer edits together scenes from various Batman properties, including "The Batman" and "Titans." There's even a voiceover by Michael Caine's Alfred from "The Dark Knight Rises." It appears KH Studio's pitch is an adaptation of writer Jim Starlin's "A Death in the Family" storyline, where Joker kills Robin. The trailer casts Timothée Chalamet as the Boy Wonder in an edited scene of the actor next to the Batsuit.

The trailer's a hit, gaining more than 775,000 views since coming out in December 2023. Many fans now want to see this become the real thing, with YouTuber @GalacticCosmic commenting, "It never occurred to me until now how damn good a Batman Jensen would be." That's been a prevailing opinion for a while, and until an official casting announcement comes out, many will continue holding out hope.