Misha Collins Says Gotham Knights Tried To Get Jensen Ackles To Appear As Batman

"Supernatural" fans have been clamoring to get Dean Winchester star Jensen Ackles in a Batman suit for ages. While we have yet to see him play the Dark Knight onscreen, fans sort of got their wish when Ackles voiced him in "The Long Halloween" animated movie. Though Ackles' gravelly-voiced Batman is a good enough gift, there's still that nagging desire for the actor to play Batman onscreen. And as it turns out, his "Supernatural" co-star Misha Collins almost made it happen on his new series "Gotham Knights."

On the one hand, if it actually happened, the fandom would likely permanently break the internet and we'd never get to doom scroll on Twitter again. On the other hand, it would have been one of the most epic cameos of all time — even though Batman's death at the beginning of the show kicks off "Gotham Knights." But we want it. However, both Ackles and Collins had jam-packed shooting schedules this year, making it impossible for Ackles to cameo on "Gotham Knights" and likewise, for Collins to appear on Ackles' "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters." Yet knowing that both actors tried to make it happen is solace in its own right, and if fans show up in droves, we could be looking at potential storylines for Season 2 of both shows (fingers crossed).

Collins' role as Castiel in "Supernatural" took a dark turn more than a few times — between Godstiel and Casifer. As such, fans are pumped to see the actor play another chaotic villain. This time, he's gearing up as Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face) in "Gotham Knights."

The CW invited Looper to a roundtable interview with Collins, where we asked him if he had any DC roles in mind for any of his former "Supernatural" co-stars to play in "Gotham Knights." Naturally, he didn't disappoint.