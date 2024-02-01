2023's Most-Streamed Original Series Is Available To Watch In Full Right Now

While "Suits" may have taken the crown in 2023 as the most-streamed series of the year — and the most minutes watched for a series in any given year — it's not the only show that put out impressive numbers. Nielsen's list put the children's series "Bluey," which attained massive popularity by appealing to adults and kids simultaneously, at second place with 43.9 billion minutes watched. Third place went to the long-running procedural juggernaut "NCIS," as viewers spent 39.4 billion minutes with the show. The rest of the year's top 10 features "Grey's Anatomy," "Cocomelon," "The Big Bang Theory," "Gilmore Girls," "Friends," "Heartland," and "Supernatural."

As readers may notice from Nielsen's report, not a single streaming-original series managed to crack the top 10 most-streamed shows in 2023 despite the plethora of content released exclusively on services like Disney+ and Netflix. The streaming-original show that came the closest was Apple TV+'s uplifting sports comedy "Ted Lasso," which released its third and ostensibly final season in 2023. "Ted Lasso" amassed 16.9 billion total minutes watched, several billion short of the 22.8 billion tie between "Heartland" and "Supernatural."

More than anything else, the success of "Suits" and the various other programs on Nielsen's list suggests that viewers head to streaming services for more than just their original content. In fact, it seems that pre-existing TV shows have a solid chance of getting a second wind of massive popularity, even if their original runs have already ended. As for what the next "Suits"-like streaming phenomenon will be, only time will tell.