Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Announces Sad Health Update On TikTok

Lili Reinhart, the actor best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW's genre-hopping teen drama "Riverdale," took to TikTok earlier this week and shared some health news with her followers. The post revealed that she was diagnosed with alopecia amid a depressive episode, with the caption reading, "Red light therapy is my new best friend."

The video also sees the "Riverdale" star mime the words to a voiceover of a man saying, "I am pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure." This is possibly a reference to Reinhart's other struggles on top of this, as she's also been open about her history of dealing with anxiety.

Alopecia is a condition that causes hair loss. The National Alopecia Areata Foundation states that 6.5 million in the United States have been affected by the disease, while 2% of the world has experienced it. Reinhart's TikTok post continues her history of being open with her fans about what's happening in her life. That said, how long will they have to wait until she's on their screens again?