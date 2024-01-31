Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Announces Sad Health Update On TikTok
Lili Reinhart, the actor best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW's genre-hopping teen drama "Riverdale," took to TikTok earlier this week and shared some health news with her followers. The post revealed that she was diagnosed with alopecia amid a depressive episode, with the caption reading, "Red light therapy is my new best friend."
@lilireinhart
Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #mentalhealth
The video also sees the "Riverdale" star mime the words to a voiceover of a man saying, "I am pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure." This is possibly a reference to Reinhart's other struggles on top of this, as she's also been open about her history of dealing with anxiety.
Alopecia is a condition that causes hair loss. The National Alopecia Areata Foundation states that 6.5 million in the United States have been affected by the disease, while 2% of the world has experienced it. Reinhart's TikTok post continues her history of being open with her fans about what's happening in her life. That said, how long will they have to wait until she's on their screens again?
Lili Reinhart will star in another series
"Riverdale" ended with a nostalgic finale in 2023, and the episode saw Lili Reinhart receive top billing. The closing chapter centers around Betty as she relives her last day of senior year before passing on to the afterlife as an elderly woman. It's a fitting end to the show that turned Reinhart into a household name, but what does the future hold for her?
Reinhart's next project is a TV series called "Hal & Harper," a comedy created by Cooper Raiff. The story follows a dad who believes that his young children are growing up too fast — to the point that they have to be played by adult actors. Details about Reinhart's character are unknown at this time, and the show has yet to receive a release date. However, the "Riverdale" star will be joined by an A-list cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Addison Timlin, Havana Rose Liu, and Raiff.
Furthermore, some fans hope to see Reinhart reunite with Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes in the DC Universe. The "Riverdale" stars recently dressed up as "Batman" villains, leading to fan demand for them to be cast as the characters officially. However, it remains to be seen if those wishes will come true.