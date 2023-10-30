Riverdale Stars Suit Up As Batman Villains For Halloween & It's Incredible

The ever-so-crazy "Riverdale" is a show that owes a debt to superhero-style storytelling. These moments are especially prominent in Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) storylines, especially during his vigilante quests and mission to find a cure to his palladium vulnerability so he can defeat the evil sorcerer Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea). Apa's character is basically Superman in "The Town with Pep," but other denizens of the DC Universe inspire some of his co-stars.

With the Halloween season now upon us, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes dressed up as "Batman" villains Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, respectively, for a photo shoot that can be viewed on photographer Cibelle Levi's Instagram account. While it isn't the adaptation of the "Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica" comics that some fans want to see, it's close enough.

What's more, the photo shoot continues a rich Halloween tradition for Reinhart, Petsch, and Mendes. The "Riverdale" stars are known for teaming up for eye-catching themed costume escapades, and their homage to Gotham City's finest antiheroes is merely the latest example.