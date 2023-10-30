Riverdale Stars Suit Up As Batman Villains For Halloween & It's Incredible
The ever-so-crazy "Riverdale" is a show that owes a debt to superhero-style storytelling. These moments are especially prominent in Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) storylines, especially during his vigilante quests and mission to find a cure to his palladium vulnerability so he can defeat the evil sorcerer Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea). Apa's character is basically Superman in "The Town with Pep," but other denizens of the DC Universe inspire some of his co-stars.
With the Halloween season now upon us, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes dressed up as "Batman" villains Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, respectively, for a photo shoot that can be viewed on photographer Cibelle Levi's Instagram account. While it isn't the adaptation of the "Harley & Ivy Meet Betty & Veronica" comics that some fans want to see, it's close enough.
What's more, the photo shoot continues a rich Halloween tradition for Reinhart, Petsch, and Mendes. The "Riverdale" stars are known for teaming up for eye-catching themed costume escapades, and their homage to Gotham City's finest antiheroes is merely the latest example.
The Riverdale stars' tribute to Batman villains continues a Halloween tradition
Halloween often sees Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes appreciate the pop culture that inspires them. For example, in 2020, they joined forces to portray Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup from "The Powerpuff Girls." Afterward, in 2022, they got together again to channel the Sanderson witches from the "Hocus Pocus" franchise.
Moving forward, this "Halloween" tradition might be the only time "Riverdale" fans get to see Reinhart, Petsch, and Mendes together. "Riverdale" Season 8 probably isn't happening as the cast and crew are moving onto brand-new acting ventures. That said, it's good to know that the performers are still good friends now that The CW's hit teen drama has ended.
However, the trio's "Batman" villain photo shoot has led to some dream casting for a "Gotham City Sirens" project. As one Instagram user noted, "I need this to get turned into a proper series." It remains to be seen if that'll ever happen. Still, the fact people are wishing for it is a testament to the "Riverdale" stars' ability to convey the characters they portray in admirable fashion.