Riverdale Series Finale Gives Archie & The Gang A Nostalgic Ending & It Could Not Be More Fitting

This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" Season 7, Episode 20, "Goodbye, Riverdale."

It truly has been a wild ride, and the end of "Riverdale" Season 7 leaves no stone unturned. In the seven years of epic highs and lows, the iconic characters of Archie Comics have endured serial killer genes, Gargoyle Kings, and organ harvesters. But the series ends in the only way it could: with the friends we made along the way. Season 1 of "Riverdale" starts not just with the death of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), but also introduces us to the moving friendship between the four main characters. Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) made "Riverdale" what it is, and we will never forget it.

Thankfully, the finale doesn't forget either. After a season with the characters we know and love thrown into the '50s, it all culminates with them regaining their memories of everything that came before. And although they can't travel back to the present day, nothing has changed. Everything that happened before still happened, and they get to live their lives as happy and complete people. "Riverdale" ends the way it begins, with four friends drinking milkshakes at Pop's. With a series so steeped in darkness, it was a real hat trick to pull off a moving finale that does the characters justice.