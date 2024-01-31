The Award-Winning Emma Stone Movie Crushing It On Netflix Right Now

Emma Stone is an Academy Award nominee yet again for her work in "Poor Things." It's her fourth acting nomination, and she's actually won once before for "La La Land." However, it would appear Netflix viewers are familiarizing themselves with a different Oscar-nominated Stone performance, with "The Favourite" heating up the most-viewed charts. For the week of January 22 to 28, the period piece was the fifth most-viewed movie on the platform, with 8.7 million hours watched.

"The Favourite" was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who also helmed the more recent "Poor Things." Lanthimos and Stone are becoming quite the collaborators together, and it's easy to see why. Both "The Favourite" and "Poor Things" are dark comedies that utilize Stone's wittier sensibilities as well as her dramatic chops to deliver poignant lines of dialogue when needed. Both films also engage in themes of manipulation and female sexuality, with "Poor Things" earning quite a bit of controversy surrounding its sex scenes.

While Stone went home empty-handed for her work in "The Favourite," the movie did earn an Oscar for Olivia Colman for best actress for her role as Queen Anne. There are several Yorgos Lantimos movies to watch if one hasn't seen "Poor Things" yet, with "The Favourite" chiefly among them. It's great to witness the film getting more widely seen after its initial release.