Giancarlo Esposito Cast As Batman Villain Mr. Freeze In Retro DC Fanart

Is there anything Giancarlo Esposito hasn't been fancasted in yet? Probably not, given that he's been turning up in just about every popular franchise and wants to go for even more, only further sparking ideas of where else he could apply his talents. While Esposito has appeared in "The Boys" and causes trouble the "Star Wars" universe, the former "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" star has yet to appear in any property stamped with a DC or Marvel logo. That said, it hasn't stopped talented artist Davi Alves from showing how Esposito would be chilling out in Gotham as legendary Batman villain Mr. Freeze.

Following the artist's stunning theme of worn-down comic covers adorned with Hollywood stars, Esposito's Freeze dons that iconic fish bowl helmet and an outfit that feels more in line with the depiction of the cold-hearted antagonist from Bruce Timm's "Batman: The Animated Series." Alves gives Esposito the red goggles and heavily ventilated outfit to match. It posits an exciting character choice for Esposito, who has wanted to get involved with comic book movie shenanigans for some time.