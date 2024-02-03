Giancarlo Esposito Cast As Batman Villain Mr. Freeze In Retro DC Fanart
Is there anything Giancarlo Esposito hasn't been fancasted in yet? Probably not, given that he's been turning up in just about every popular franchise and wants to go for even more, only further sparking ideas of where else he could apply his talents. While Esposito has appeared in "The Boys" and causes trouble the "Star Wars" universe, the former "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" star has yet to appear in any property stamped with a DC or Marvel logo. That said, it hasn't stopped talented artist Davi Alves from showing how Esposito would be chilling out in Gotham as legendary Batman villain Mr. Freeze.
Following the artist's stunning theme of worn-down comic covers adorned with Hollywood stars, Esposito's Freeze dons that iconic fish bowl helmet and an outfit that feels more in line with the depiction of the cold-hearted antagonist from Bruce Timm's "Batman: The Animated Series." Alves gives Esposito the red goggles and heavily ventilated outfit to match. It posits an exciting character choice for Esposito, who has wanted to get involved with comic book movie shenanigans for some time.
Giancarlo is cool with the Freeze fancastings but James Gunn might have other plans
While attending Comic-Con Panama (via @swshriv on X), Giancarlo Esposito acknowledged fans' suggestions for big-screen comic book movie appearances and expressed hope that those wishes would come true soon. "I know it's coming," he assured fans. "So there's been a lot of talk about Professor Xavier," which Esposito is still fighting to portray in the MCU."There's been a lot of talk about Freeze, maybe Freeze or Magneto, but I know it will happen." While at the time, nothing seemed to be set in stone, he did tease that conversations had been had with the new co-creator of the live-action DC Universe, James Gunn. "I have been talking to James Gunn about the possibility of being in a movie – so who knows?"
There are certainly places for Esposito to be dropped in the DCU, and Freeze isn't the only option. Following rumors of Braniac appearing in "Superman: Legacy," artists have taken the chance to see Giancarlo Esposito become Superman's most powerful villain. Of course, it all depends on what roles Esposito is willing to accept, with the actor stating that he would like to play a superhero rather than a villain for a change. Makes sense, really. After you've spent so long playing characters that were wrecking people's day, saving them would be a great break from routine.