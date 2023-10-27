Giancarlo Esposito Becomes Superman's Most Powerful Villain In Fan Design

It almost feels like Giancarlo Esposito is collecting appearances in staples of pop culture like Pokemon badges at this rate. Appearing in shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Boys," he's also voiced the likes of Baxter Stockman from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and Lex Luthor in "Harley Quinn." Now, while the idea of him being one of Superman's sworn enemies certainly feels like a great choice, thanks to some stunning artwork from @Skull101ify on Instagram, we've got a glimpse of what Esposito would look like in the role of Brainiac.

A villain who's just as notorious among comic book fans as Lex and General Zod, Brainiac has unfortunately been one of those foes of the Man of Steel who has never made it to the big screen. Debuting in Action Comics #242 in 1958, he's known for being an info-hogging cyborg who shrinks down whole cities for preservation purposes. He shows no emotion about his tactics or the endless ordeals he puts in the way of the Last Son of Krypton (the planet which, in some continuities, Brainiac is responsible for destroying).

For a character so heartless and nonplussed about wrecking planets and bottling cities, Esposito would certainly make a decent choice for the role, and some fans were in agreement over the idea as well.