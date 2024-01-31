Why John From Mr. & Mrs. Smith Looks So Familiar

"Community" might have been Donald Glover's big break as an actor, but "Atlanta" truly establishes what he can do with a project. Though the critically lauded series is rooted in reality, it also has a constant undercurrent of fantasy and deep absurdity. Glover's Earnest "Earn" Marks is a deconstruction of a classic preppy, smarter-than-thou central character. Instead of being the straight man to the more bombastic Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Earn is a character with a capital C in his own right. He's a university dropout whose lack of confidence and tendency to make awful decisions clash with his traditional protagonist qualities.

As the star, creator, and co-executive producer of the comedy-drama, Glover has won numerous accolades for his work on "Atlanta," and managed to create an eccentric, profound show that gives every main character a chance to shine. It's probably not a coincidence that all four leads — Glover, Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield — have experienced a meteoric rise to fame since the show premiered in 2016.

Glover doesn't take "Atlanta" lightly. After all, he once told GQ that he actually cried when the ambitious, globetrotting Season 3 received pushback from fans. Nevertheless, he told Variety that the actual concept behind the show is fairly simple. "We just wanted to make a Black fairytale," he said. "I remember sitting in the writers' room and being like, 'What do we write about?' We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch."