AI Reimagines Disney's Aladdin As A Sci-Fi Movie & It's A Whole New World

Taking cues from Arabic stories and folktales, Disney's "Aladdin" debuted in theaters in 1992. A critical and commercial success, it was widely praised upon release for its Arab-influenced visuals, timeless narrative, and soundtrack. Decades later, its popularity persists, with 2019 seeing the release of a billion-dollar-grossing live-action remake. Its enduring popularity is a testament to how versatile and iconic its story is, which some say dates all the way back to the early 1700s. Between then and now, a dozen different genres have sprung up, compelling digital artist Milan Jaram to use artificial intelligence to imagine how "Aladdin" might be remade as a science fiction movie.

Jaram's visual mood piece introduces viewers to a cyberpunk-drenched Agrabah, complete with Arabic-language neon signs and moodily lit palaces. Its streets are modern, bustling, and rundown, reminiscent of the seedy roads seen in the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner." While the animated film's Arabic aesthetic is maintained, the video largely updates its visual language, crossing it with sci-fi tropes. For example, the parrot Iago (Gilbert Gottfried) is represented as an android, while the tiger Rajah has cybernetic enhancements, making him look way cooler (and seemingly stronger).