How To Watch Every Oscar Nominee For Best Picture Before The 2024 Academy Awards

On Tuesday, January 23, the Oscar nominations were officially announced ... and just like every year, ten movies were anointed as contenders for the very best picture of last year (it might be 2024 now, but the Oscars are honoring the previous year's top films). So how can you watch all of them before the ceremony reveals the best picture winner on March 10?

Let's begin with the ones you can watch from the comfort of your own home — although you'll need to spend at least a little bit of money to either rent or buy the films (as of this writing). Celine Song's stunning debut, "Past Lives," which tells the story of two childhood sweethearts who reunite years after the fact, is available to rent or buy on platforms like Amazon and Apple. It also earned a nod for Best Screenplay, which was also written by Song.

Justine Triet's gripping drama "Anatomy of a Fall," which picked up five Oscar nominations, tells the harrowing tale of novelist Sandra Voynter (Best Actress nominee Sandra Hüller) as she's accused of pushing her husband from the balcony of their remote home in the French Alps. This is also available to rent or purchase on Amazon or Apple, but be aware that if you choose to rent, platforms typically add a time limit to enjoy the film; both of the aforementioned platforms give the viewer 48 hours once they've pressed play for the first time.