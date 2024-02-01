The Conners' John Goodman Wants One Thing In Season 6: 'Superpowers' - Exclusive

Since its premiere on ABC in 2018, "The Conners" has tackled quite the range of plotlines. From marriages, both new and failed, to financial pressures and job hunting, the show always manages to blend humor with more serious, relatable topics.

This is especially true of patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman), who has been through it all over the past five years. Dan is forced to come to terms with the true cause of wife Roseanne Conner's (Roseanne Barr) death (an accidental opioid overdose), he's a shoulder to lean on for grandson Mark Conner (Ames McNamara) as he navigates being a gay teenager, and he finds love again with his old high school friend Louise Goldufski (Katey Sagal).

Goodman has certainly been busy bringing these Dan-centric storylines to life. However, there's one thing he's requesting showrunners give his character in "The Conners" Season 6. In an exclusive interview with Looper, when asked if there's anything "The Conners" hasn't covered that he'd like to see done, he said, "Invisibility. I'd like to get some superpowers." McNamara, also part of the interview, agreed that it would be a very fun idea. Still, Goodman doesn't see invisibility in Dan's future anytime soon. He jokingly added, "I don't think the squares will put it in there."