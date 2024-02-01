The Conners' John Goodman Wants One Thing In Season 6: 'Superpowers' - Exclusive
Since its premiere on ABC in 2018, "The Conners" has tackled quite the range of plotlines. From marriages, both new and failed, to financial pressures and job hunting, the show always manages to blend humor with more serious, relatable topics.
This is especially true of patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman), who has been through it all over the past five years. Dan is forced to come to terms with the true cause of wife Roseanne Conner's (Roseanne Barr) death (an accidental opioid overdose), he's a shoulder to lean on for grandson Mark Conner (Ames McNamara) as he navigates being a gay teenager, and he finds love again with his old high school friend Louise Goldufski (Katey Sagal).
Goodman has certainly been busy bringing these Dan-centric storylines to life. However, there's one thing he's requesting showrunners give his character in "The Conners" Season 6. In an exclusive interview with Looper, when asked if there's anything "The Conners" hasn't covered that he'd like to see done, he said, "Invisibility. I'd like to get some superpowers." McNamara, also part of the interview, agreed that it would be a very fun idea. Still, Goodman doesn't see invisibility in Dan's future anytime soon. He jokingly added, "I don't think the squares will put it in there."
Ames McNamara wants the big family scenes to continue
Until Dan Conner can lurk about his Lanford home invisible to his loved ones, Ames McNamara expressed hope that writers continue to include something that's been at the heart of "The Conners" since the beginning: moments with the entire Conner clan.
He told Looper, "We've seen it already on the show, but I just hope the main thing, I love when Mark has the big scenes with all the family together and interacting with everyone and making a funny joke here and there. I think that's when we're all at our best, when we're all in a scene interacting with each other. I hope that continues. I'm sure it will, but that's something that I hope to see more of this season as well."
For the first time in a long time, the entire family isn't all living under Dan's roof. Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) and her husband, Ben Olinsky (Jay R. Ferguson), have moved into their own place, Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) is living with them temporarily until she gets her life on track, and Mark Conner is preparing to attend college, making Dan and Louise empty-nesters. These new chapters aren't easy, and struggles regarding relationships and finances are bound to pop up throughout Season 6. Still, despite embarking on their own paths, the Conners will always have one another's backs. Goodman said, "With all the conflict, we're still glued together."
"The Conners" Season 6 premieres February 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.