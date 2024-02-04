Patrick Stewart Hated Two Star Trek Movies More Than Fans Likely Think

When you've had a career as long and esteemed as Patrick Stewart has — his six-decade screen career began in 1964 — naturally, there are going to be projects that are remembered in a favorable light and others in disdain. Assigned to the latter category are 1998's "Star Trek: Insurrection" and 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis," the last two of four films based on Stewart's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" TV series, which ran in syndication for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994. Stewart, of course, was at the helm of the Enterprise in the series as the starship's majestic captain, Jean-Luc Picard.

The first movie to feature the "Next Generation" cast was 1994's "Star Trek: Generations," which also starred several members of the classic "Star Trek" TV and movie franchise cast. After William Shatner and company passed the torch to Stewart and his colleagues in "Generations," the actor felt the "Next Generation" cast had found its groove on the big screen. However, Stewart admitted in his 2023 memoir, "Making It So," that his aspirations started to crumble after the success of the "Next Generation" cast's first solo film.

"When 'Star Trek: First Contact' came out, I was convinced that we were on the threshold of establishing a potent movie franchise," Stewart wrote in the memoir. "Unfortunately, the two films that followed it, 'Star Trek: Insurrection' and 'Star Trek: Nemesis,' were both a letdown. And 'Nemesis,' which came out in 2002, was particularly weak. I didn't have a single exciting scene to play."