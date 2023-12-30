The Star Trek Scene That Made Sir Patrick Stewart Break Down In Tears

After playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" from 1987 to 1994 and in four "Star Trek" films with his "Next Generation" castmates after that, Sir Patrick Stewart said he let his emotions get the best of him by the time it was all over.

In the 2016 book, "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek" by Edward Gross and Mark Altmann, Stewart revealed the scene that got him to break down in tears. The moment came near the end of filming "Star Trek: Nemesis," a scene featuring Picard and Commander-turned-Captain William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

"I will say that at the end of the film, I'm saying goodbye to Riker and I found myself completely caught up in the moment. I broke down," Stewart said in the book. "Out of the clear blue sky, my emotions overwhelmed me. I collapsed in Jonathan's arms and felt such a fool."